The application for South Bay Community Services’ COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program made possible by the City of Chula Vista’s CARES Act funding is open as of Monday, August 17, 2020, and will close at 5 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020.
CARES Act Rental Assistance Eligibility Requirements and Application Instructions
CARES Act Rental Assistance Application
This program will help those who live in the City of Chula Vista, have suffered a loss in income related to COVID-19 and are unable to pay all or part of their rent due to hardship caused by the pandemic.
Apartment, condo, townhome and single family home residents can receive up to $6,500 in rental assistance. Mobile home and affordable housing residents can receive up to $3,250 in rental assistance.
Households must meet ALL of the following requirements to be eligible to receive rental assistance through this program:
- Valid written rental or lease agreement in your name for a housing located in the City of Chula Vista that is:
- An apartment, condo, townhome, single family home, or mobile home
Please note you are NOT eligible if you are renting from a relative or have a co-signer.
- Rent and total household income (all persons over 18 years old) within the past 30 days must not exceed the following for low-income households:
|Unit Size
|Max Rent (Low Income)
|Studio
|$1,685
|1 bedroom
|$1,879
|2 bedroom
|$2,443
|3 bedroom
|$3,472
|4 bedroom
|$4,291
|Household Size
|1 Person
|2 Person
|3 Person
|4 Person
|5 Person
|6 Person
|7 Person
|8 Person
|Max Monthly Income (Low Income)
|$5,392
|$6,163
|$6,933
|$7,700
|$8,317
|$8,933
|$9,550
|$10,167
Rent and total household income (all persons over 18 years old) within the past 30 days must not exceed the following for moderate-income households:
|Unit Size
|Max Rent (Moderate Income)
|Studio
|$1,965
|1 bedroom
|$2,192
|2 bedroom
|$2,857
|3 bedroom
|$4,051
|4 bedroom
|$5,006
|Household Size
|1 Person
|2 Person
|3 Person
|4 Person
|5 Person
|6 Person
|7 Person
|8 Person
|Max Monthly Income (Moderate Income)
|$6,492
|$7,417
|$8,346
|$9,271
|$10,013
|$10,754
|$11,496
|$12,238
- Current on all rent prior to March 1, 2020
- Must not be facing current eviction proceedings for issues other than non-payment of rent from March 1 to the present
- Must not be receiving any other form of rental subsidy such as Section 8
- Must not have received rental assistance benefits from the City of Chula Vista or any other Agency in the past six months including COVID related rental assistance
- Must be facing a financial hardship due to COVID-19 (coronavirus)
- Examples of impact(s) by COVID-19 include but are not limited to the following:
- Job loss, furlough or layoff
- Reduction in hours of work or pay
- Store, restaurant, office or other business closure
- The extended need to miss work to care for a home-bound, school age child or elderly person if no other responsible adult is available to provide such care
If you meet all of the above requirements, we encourage you to begin gathering the below required documents in preparation for application:
- Copy of Government Issued Identification for each Adult Household Member
- Copy of written Lease or Rental Agreement showing your name
- Income Documentation
- Copy of 2019 federal tax return (all pages)
- Unemployment compensation letter for past 30 days for each Adult Household Member. If you are not receiving unemployment compensation, show evidence of income loss for each Adult Household Member.
- If the income from your 2019 tax return disqualifies you and you meet income eligibility requirements currently, provide paystub within past 30 days (if any) for each Adult Household Member and cash assets such as bank accounts or any other assets, a copy of balance statements within the past 30 days for each Adult Household Member
- If you have not filed a 2019 federal tax return, provide paystub within past 30 days (if any) for each Adult Household Member.
- Asset Documentation: Evidence of cash assets such as bank accounts. Please provide a copy of the most recent bank statement within the past 30 days for each Adult Household Member (all pages). If applicant has no bank statement, provide a letter of explanation of how monthly expenses such as rent, utility bills, etc. are being paid.
32 Responses
Complete Information please
Please review all eligibility, required documents and application instruction information in the documents linked above.
Where can I grab a original application?
Hi Doreen, You may obtain an application by visiting the “click here” links above or at the second floor of the First Bank building at 318 4th Ave. Chula Vista, CA 91910 (Monday – Friday 8:30am – 5pm). Please be sure to wear a mask!
I live in chula Vista and aplied for san Diego housing ass I was denied. I was Affected becaused of the covid 19. My hu and I were not working due to the closures. We are now oweing part of a Rent fr before and trying to manage our previous bills and rent.
Hi Jaqueline,
Additional assistance is now available, please review all requirements and apply by visiting the link on this page by the Monday, August 24 deadline.
Me llamo Liyonet O Robles
estoy tratando de bajar y llenar la solicitud pero solo sale la lista de requerimientos
ya trate varias veces
Por favor alguien me ayude, que de verdad necesito ayuda, son madre soltera y tengo un nino especial y mi madre vive con nosotros, y por supuesto no tengo trabajo otra vez
Gracias
Hi Liyonet, please scroll down to “Download application in English or Spanish” and click “Spanish”.
Where? I scrolled down and do not see an option or link to down load application
Thank you
Hi Lorraine,
Please scroll down to where it says “Click here” next to the language you would like to view. We hope you will apply soon!
no spanish application, you have the requirements under the application.
Hi A.B.,
The Spanish application has been refreshed.
Hi, where should i send the application or should I go in person? Thank you
Hi Celeste,
Here are the options to submit:
Drop Off: South Bay Community Services is located at the second floor of the First Bank building at 318 4th Ave. Chula Vista, CA 91910 (Monday – Friday 8:30am – 5pm)
Email: rentalassistance@csbcs.org. Be sure to include all supporting documents with your email.
When is the Deadline?
Hi Jessica, there is no specific deadline at this time, but we recommend applying soon.
Any word on assistance for August?
Hi LB,
Additional assistance is now available. We hope you will apply by visiting the links on this page by Monday, August 24 at 5 p.m.
where do i submit the application?
Funding for this program has been exhausted as of July 29. Please check back for information on additional rental assistance programs coming soon.
Hi wheres the link?
Funding for this program has been exhausted as of July 29. Please check back for information on additional rental assistance programs coming soon.
It’s Going To Open Again?
Additional rental assistance programs will be opening up soon. Please check back here and on SBCS’ social media accounts for announcements.
Se ha terminado mi desempleo y ahora no tengo para pagar mi renta por que tampoco encuentro trabajo una amiga me comento de ustedes, daran ayuda este mes de agosto ? Estoy desesperada, Gracias por su pronta respuesta
Hi Claudia,
Additional rental assistance is now available. Please apply by visiting the links on this page by Monday, August 24 at 5 p.m.
more information? where can i apply?
Hi Louise,
All eligibility requirements and application details have been added to this page. We hope you will apply by the Monday, August 24 deadline!
Where is the Application?
Hi Dewayne,
The application link has now been added to this page. We hope you will apply soon!
Hi i live in san diego area can i still apply also is it only pick up apllications or can you also do them on line
Hi Yanira,
Low- to moderate-income Chula Vista households may now apply to receive rental assistance by clicking the Application link on this page by the Monday, August 24 deadline.