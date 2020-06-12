POSTED BY SBCS | Jun, 12, 2020 |

The application for South Bay Community Services’ COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program made possible by the City of Chula Vista’s CARES Act funding is open as of Monday, August 17, 2020, and will close at 5 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020.

CARES Act Rental Assistance Eligibility Requirements and Application Instructions
CARES Act Rental Assistance Application

This program will help those who live in the City of Chula Vista, have suffered a loss in income related to COVID-19 and are unable to pay all or part of their rent due to hardship caused by the pandemic.

Apartment, condo, townhome and single family home residents can receive up to $6,500 in rental assistance. Mobile home and affordable housing residents can receive up to $3,250 in rental assistance.

Households must meet ALL of the following requirements to be eligible to receive rental assistance through this program:

  • Valid written rental or lease agreement in your name for a housing located in the City of Chula Vista that is:
    • An apartment, condo, townhome, single family home, or mobile home
      Please note you are NOT eligible if you are renting from a relative or have a co-signer.
  • Rent and total household income (all persons over 18 years old) within the past 30 days must not exceed the following for low-income households:
Unit Size Max Rent (Low Income)
Studio $1,685
1 bedroom $1,879
2 bedroom $2,443
3 bedroom $3,472
4 bedroom $4,291

 

Household Size 1 Person 2 Person 3 Person 4 Person 5 Person 6 Person 7 Person 8 Person
Max Monthly Income (Low Income) $5,392 $6,163 $6,933 $7,700 $8,317 $8,933 $9,550 $10,167

Rent and total household income (all persons over 18 years old) within the past 30 days must not exceed the following for moderate-income households:

Unit Size Max Rent (Moderate Income)
Studio $1,965
1 bedroom $2,192
2 bedroom $2,857
3 bedroom $4,051
4 bedroom $5,006

 

Household Size 1 Person 2 Person 3 Person 4 Person 5 Person 6 Person 7 Person 8 Person
Max Monthly Income (Moderate Income) $6,492 $7,417 $8,346 $9,271 $10,013 $10,754 $11,496 $12,238

 

  • Current on all rent prior to March 1, 2020
  • Must not be facing current eviction proceedings for issues other than non-payment of rent from March 1 to the present
  • Must not be receiving any other form of rental subsidy such as Section 8
  • Must not have received rental assistance benefits from the City of Chula Vista or any other Agency in the past six months including COVID related rental assistance
  • Must be facing a financial hardship due to COVID-19 (coronavirus)
  • Examples of impact(s) by COVID-19 include but are not limited to the following:
    • Job loss, furlough or layoff
    • Reduction in hours of work or pay
    • Store, restaurant, office or other business closure
    • The extended need to miss work to care for a home-bound, school age child or elderly person if no other responsible adult is available to provide such care

If you meet all of the above requirements, we encourage you to begin gathering the below required documents in preparation for application:

  • Copy of Government Issued Identification for each Adult Household Member
  • Copy of written Lease or Rental Agreement showing your name
  • Income Documentation
    • Copy of 2019 federal tax return (all pages)
    • Unemployment compensation letter for past 30 days for each Adult Household Member. If you are not receiving unemployment compensation, show evidence of income loss for each Adult Household Member.
    • If the income from your 2019 tax return disqualifies you and you meet income eligibility requirements currently, provide paystub within past 30 days (if any) for each Adult Household Member and cash assets such as bank accounts or any other assets, a copy of balance statements within the past 30 days for each Adult Household Member
    • If you have not filed a 2019 federal tax return, provide paystub within past 30 days (if any) for each Adult Household Member.
  • Asset Documentation: Evidence of cash assets such as bank accounts. Please provide a copy of the most recent bank statement within the past 30 days for each Adult Household Member (all pages).   If applicant has no bank statement, provide a letter of explanation of how monthly expenses such as rent, utility bills, etc. are being paid.
32 Responses

    • SBCS

      Please review all eligibility, required documents and application instruction information in the documents linked above.

      Reply
        • SBCS

          Hi Doreen, You may obtain an application by visiting the “click here” links above or at the second floor of the First Bank building at 318 4th Ave. Chula Vista, CA 91910 (Monday – Friday 8:30am – 5pm). Please be sure to wear a mask!

          Reply
    • Jaqueline Aguilar

      I live in chula Vista and aplied for san Diego housing ass I was denied. I was Affected becaused of the covid 19. My hu and I were not working due to the closures. We are now oweing part of a Rent fr before and trying to manage our previous bills and rent.

      Reply
      • SBCS

        Hi Jaqueline,

        Additional assistance is now available, please review all requirements and apply by visiting the link on this page by the Monday, August 24 deadline.

        Reply
  • Liyonet O Robles

    Me llamo Liyonet O Robles
    estoy tratando de bajar y llenar la solicitud pero solo sale la lista de requerimientos
    ya trate varias veces

    Por favor alguien me ayude, que de verdad necesito ayuda, son madre soltera y tengo un nino especial y mi madre vive con nosotros, y por supuesto no tengo trabajo otra vez
    Gracias

    Reply
    • SBCS

      Hi Liyonet, please scroll down to “Download application in English or Spanish” and click “Spanish”.

      Reply
      • Lorraine

        Where? I scrolled down and do not see an option or link to down load application
        Thank you

        Reply
        • SBCS

          Hi Lorraine,

          Please scroll down to where it says “Click here” next to the language you would like to view. We hope you will apply soon!

          Reply
          • A.B

            no spanish application, you have the requirements under the application.

          • SBCS

            Hi A.B.,

            The Spanish application has been refreshed.

  • Celeste villagomez

    Hi, where should i send the application or should I go in person? Thank you

    Reply
    • SBCS

      Hi Celeste,

      Here are the options to submit:

      Drop Off: South Bay Community Services is located at the second floor of the First Bank building at 318 4th Ave. Chula Vista, CA 91910 (Monday – Friday 8:30am – 5pm)

      Email: rentalassistance@csbcs.org. Be sure to include all supporting documents with your email.

      Reply
    • SBCS

      Hi Jessica, there is no specific deadline at this time, but we recommend applying soon.

      Reply
        • SBCS

          Hi LB,

          Additional assistance is now available. We hope you will apply by visiting the links on this page by Monday, August 24 at 5 p.m.

          Reply
    • SBCS

      Funding for this program has been exhausted as of July 29. Please check back for information on additional rental assistance programs coming soon.

      Reply
    • SBCS

      Funding for this program has been exhausted as of July 29. Please check back for information on additional rental assistance programs coming soon.

      Reply
    • SBCS

      Additional rental assistance programs will be opening up soon. Please check back here and on SBCS’ social media accounts for announcements.

      Reply
  • Claudia

    Se ha terminado mi desempleo y ahora no tengo para pagar mi renta por que tampoco encuentro trabajo una amiga me comento de ustedes, daran ayuda este mes de agosto ? Estoy desesperada, Gracias por su pronta respuesta

    Reply
    • SBCS

      Hi Claudia,

      Additional rental assistance is now available. Please apply by visiting the links on this page by Monday, August 24 at 5 p.m.

      Reply
    • SBCS

      Hi Louise,

      All eligibility requirements and application details have been added to this page. We hope you will apply by the Monday, August 24 deadline!

      Reply
    • SBCS

      Hi Dewayne,

      The application link has now been added to this page. We hope you will apply soon!

      Reply
  • Yanira

    Hi i live in san diego area can i still apply also is it only pick up apllications or can you also do them on line

    Reply
    • SBCS

      Hi Yanira,

      Low- to moderate-income Chula Vista households may now apply to receive rental assistance by clicking the Application link on this page by the Monday, August 24 deadline.

      Reply

