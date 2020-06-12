The application for South Bay Community Services’ COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program made possible by the City of Chula Vista’s CARES Act funding is open as of Monday, August 17, 2020, and will close at 5 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020.

CARES Act Rental Assistance Eligibility Requirements and Application Instructions

CARES Act Rental Assistance Application

This program will help those who live in the City of Chula Vista, have suffered a loss in income related to COVID-19 and are unable to pay all or part of their rent due to hardship caused by the pandemic.

Apartment, condo, townhome and single family home residents can receive up to $6,500 in rental assistance. Mobile home and affordable housing residents can receive up to $3,250 in rental assistance.

Households must meet ALL of the following requirements to be eligible to receive rental assistance through this program:

Valid written rental or lease agreement in your name for a housing located in the City of Chula Vista that is: An apartment, condo, townhome, single family home, or mobile home

Please note you are NOT eligible if you are renting from a relative or have a co-signer.



Rent and total household income (all persons over 18 years old) within the past 30 days must not exceed the following for low-income households:

Unit Size Max Rent (Low Income) Studio $1,685 1 bedroom $1,879 2 bedroom $2,443 3 bedroom $3,472 4 bedroom $4,291

Household Size 1 Person 2 Person 3 Person 4 Person 5 Person 6 Person 7 Person 8 Person Max Monthly Income (Low Income) $5,392 $6,163 $6,933 $7,700 $8,317 $8,933 $9,550 $10,167

Rent and total household income (all persons over 18 years old) within the past 30 days must not exceed the following for moderate-income households:

Unit Size Max Rent (Moderate Income) Studio $1,965 1 bedroom $2,192 2 bedroom $2,857 3 bedroom $4,051 4 bedroom $5,006

Household Size 1 Person 2 Person 3 Person 4 Person 5 Person 6 Person 7 Person 8 Person Max Monthly Income (Moderate Income) $6,492 $7,417 $8,346 $9,271 $10,013 $10,754 $11,496 $12,238

Current on all rent prior to March 1, 2020

Must not be facing current eviction proceedings for issues other than non-payment of rent from March 1 to the present

Must not be receiving any other form of rental subsidy such as Section 8

Must not have received rental assistance benefits from the City of Chula Vista or any other Agency in the past six months including COVID related rental assistance

Must be facing a financial hardship due to COVID-19 (coronavirus)

Examples of impact(s) by COVID-19 include but are not limited to the following: Job loss, furlough or layoff Reduction in hours of work or pay Store, restaurant, office or other business closure The extended need to miss work to care for a home-bound, school age child or elderly person if no other responsible adult is available to provide such care



If you meet all of the above requirements, we encourage you to begin gathering the below required documents in preparation for application: