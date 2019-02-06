Creating
Pathways
For Success
Serving children, youth and families
in San Diego County since 1971
A Place to Learn & Heal
South Bay Community Services (SBCS) transforms communities to support the well-being and prosperity of children, youth, and families. Through comprehensive and coordinated services and supports, we assist all individuals and all communities to reach their fullest potential.
Utility Assistance for National City Families Affected by COVID-19SBCS August 24, 2020
SBCS is now accepting applications from qualifying low-income families affected by COVID-19 for financial assistance to help past due utility bills. Eligibility requirements and…
SBCS’ AmeriCorps VIP Fellow Makes a DifferenceSBCS July 27, 2020
Every year, South Bay Community Services partners with an AmeriCorps VIP Fellow to enhance our volunteer program together with staff and the local community.…
SBCS Helps Youth Achieve Self-SufficiencySBCS July 9, 2020
Youth experiencing homeless, involved in the juvenile justice system, not enrolled in school or unemployed are among the most vulnerable populations in need of…
50000
Individuals Served
25000
Received Emergency Food
529
Individuals provided transitional housing
313
Youth In Transition Served
335
Children Received Mental Health Support
Mi Escuelita
A place for children to learn, play and heal. To learn more about Mi Escuelita and to help us continue to sustain and expand the program, view our informational video.WATCH VIDEO